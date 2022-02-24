South by Southwest Announces Sports Summit by Sportico Sponsored by Sorare

South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals has announced the addition of the Sports Summit by Sportico sponsored by Sorare to its 2022 Conference Summit programming, and will take place Sunday, March 13 and Monday, March 14 at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin. The Sports Summit by Sportico presented by Sorare, is a two-day deep dive into the influence of crypto, NFT’s, sports betting, sponsorship, technology innovations, and the influence of entertainment and music on the global sports industry. More information about the Summit can be found at www.sxsw.com/conference/summits.

Confirmed speakers for the Sports Summit include: TJ Adeshola (Head of Sports Partnerships, Twitter), Kyle Christensen (CMO, PointsBet), Charlotte Flair (WWE Superstar, WWE), Michael Meltzer (Head of Business Development, Sorare), Alexis Ohanian (Founder of Seven Seven Six & Co-Founder and Former Executive Chairman of Reddit), Tracy Perlman (SVP of Player Operations, NFL), Vivek Ranadivé (Owner and Chairman, Sacramento Kings), Constance Schwartz-Morini (CEO, SMAC Entertainment), Julie Uhrman (Founder and President, Angel City Football Club), Gillian Zucker (President of Business Operations, LA Clippers), and many more.

SXSW Summit programming takes place over two days with sessions occurring in a single location and may include a variety of conference formats including panels, solo presentations, short form, and workshops. Previous SXSW Conference Summits that have been announced include Funding & Investors, Finance 3.0, The Space Rush, Athlete Empowerment, Cannabis Industry Evolution, Connecting with XR, Future of Work, and The State of Psychedelics.

Sports Summit by Sportico is sponsored by Sorare, PointsBet and WWE.

About Sportico

Sportico is a digital content platform providing sports industry news, data, insights, strategies, leadership and live media experiences for professionals in the $500 billion sports industry. Launched by PMC in 2020 as the global media and publishing leader in the business of sports, Sportico has offices in New York and Los Angeles with reporters throughout the world committed to providing breaking news in the sports business industry covered by the world’s top journalists.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 12 – 20, 2022. For more information, please visit: sxsw.com.

SXSW 2022 is sponsored by White Claw, Audible, Blockchain Creative Labs, Volkswagen, and The Austin Chronicle.

About Sorare

Founded in 2018, Sorare was created by football fans for football fans. Sorare is transforming online sports fandom and giving its community a new way to connect to the clubs and players that they love, using NFTs (non-fungible token) trading cards. Sorare partners with more than 230 clubs and leagues, including the likes of LaLiga, Bundesliga and many others. Based in Paris, Sorare is funded by a world-class team including Benchmark, Accel Partners, Softbank, and footballers Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann and Rio Ferdinand.