Big Bucks: Camping World Buys PBR Team Series Naming Rights

Professional Bull Riding’s premier team series will burst out of the gate next week after signing its first-ever outside naming rights partner.

Camping World, one of the nation’s largest recreational equipment suppliers, has inked a multiyear deal to be the title sponsor for the PBR Team Series, which will now be called the PBR Camping World Team Series.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

PBR, which is owned by Endeavor (NYSE: EDR), launched the team series last summer with eight teams in eight markets, including Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas. The format features five-on-five bull riding games across 11 events. Camping World, which has expanded its business out west with stores in Colorado and Wyoming, saw this as a great opportunity to find new customers within PBR, which is expected to increase from eight to 10 teams in 2024 (with team sanction bidding beginning at $20 million).

Camping World Inc. (NYSE: CWH), which was trading at $32 per share when markets closed Monday, will have broadcast branding, prominent in-arena signage, jersey branding at all the events and activation rights at RV Park at the PBR Finals in Las Vegas in October as part of its deal. Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis says he was sold after speaking with a few PBR team owners including NASCAR’s own Richard Childress.

“We’re making a big bet on the sport especially as more people find it and love it as much,” he said in a phone interview.

Camping World’s commitment includes a media buy across CBS as well as a custom content series to be produced by PBR that will air this season.

“I’ve never really believed in sports marketing without having a platform to tell the story,” said Lemonis, who owns the rights to CBS show Let’s Make a Deal. “This hit a lot of different marks for me.”

Camping World has recently dropped affiliations with Major League Baseball and NASCAR’s Truck Series to redirect its sports marketing portfolio that includes NHRA. The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company instead acquired naming rights for this year’s Superstar Racing Experience (Camping World SRX Series), which is partly owned by Endeavor, and holds the rights to Camping World Stadium in Orlando and the Camping World Kickoff, the Week 1 FBS game between LSU and Florida State on Sept. 3.

In its inaugural season, the PBR Team Series was featured on a Prime Video show called The Ride, and for this year the PBR inked its first Spanish language TV partner, Univision. PBR is also entering the sports betting landscape, working with Endeavor’s OpenBet and ALT Sports for official pricing and odds.

PBR, which is off to one of the best starts in its 30-year history, says it hosted more than 775,000 fans across its top two tours (Unleash the Beast and Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour) during the first half of the year, which is reserved for individual competition before the Team Series takes over in the second half.

“This is about being committed to a common goal, which is expanding the exposure for all of us,” Lemonis said.