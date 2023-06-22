NFLPA’s Sansiveri Set to Replace Underwood as OneTeam Partners CEO

OneTeam Partners is set to be under new leadership.

Sean Sansiveri, the general counsel and head of business affairs of the NFLPA’s marketing arm, NFL Players Inc., will be the new CEO of the athlete IP licensing and marketing company, according to an internal memo reviewed by Sportico.

Sansiveri, who led the NFLPA’s health and safety initiatives, is replacing Malaika Underwood, who is stepping down from the post she’s held since 2020.

Underwood’s exit is the latest in a string of leadership changes at the organization. Former chief licensing officer Eric Winston left last month.

Sansiveri will now head the licensing giant, which has partnerships with the NFLPA, MLBPA and other player unions including the NWSL‘s. The organization, which helps athletes capitalize on their brand identity, continues to look for new union partners and grow its college business. Founded in 2019 as a joint venture between MLBPA, NFLPA and private equity firm RedBird Capital, OneTeam Partners represents the commercial interests of more than 10,000 athletes,

Last year, RedBird Capital sold its 40% stake in OneTeam Partners at a $1.9 billion valuation.