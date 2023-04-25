The Endorsement Era Is Over. Today’s Elite Athletes Are Enterprises

This week’s guest columnist is Jeron Smith, the former CMO of SC30 Inc. and former CEO of Unanimous Media, Stephen Curry’s media enterprises, and co-founder of HEIR with Jeffrey Jordan.

It’s been more than a century since Honus Wagner let Louisville Slugger print his signature on their bats. They paid him $75 for the endorsement, about $2,500 in today’s money. That modest deal changed sports history, kicking off the “endorsement era,” which peaked in the 1980s thanks to His Airness.

Michael Jordan’s dominance on the court, his charisma and his agents made him the ultimate pitchman. Jordan signed with Nike in 1984 and created the Air Jordan I, the most successful signature shoe of all time. He also signed with Gatorade, McDonald’s and Hanes, too, and his success with those brands reshaped what it means to be a professional athlete. Endorsement deals became as central to the sports industry as competition itself.

That’s a problem—for elite athletes, for the brands who partner with them and for the whole business of sports.

Simply put, the endorsement model is antiquated and inhibits athletes from realizing their potential as bona fide enterprises. Social media has connected us more than ever, giving athletes the potential to be more than just athletes—if they can escape the constraints of the endorsement model. That’s exactly what Stephen Curry did; he ruined the endorsement game.

I started working with Stephen after leaving the White House, where I served as President Obama’s deputy director of digital strategy. It was my job to help the president connect with the American people online. Stephen’s job is to play basketball, and he does it better than all but a few in the history of the game.

His brilliance on the court was just the beginning of his potential as a leader. When we launched SC30, Inc., in 2017, Stephen took control of his own existence as an enterprise. More than an elite athlete, and far more than “the face” of someone else’s brand, Stephen became the owner of his own business empire, a creator of American culture and a global changemaker. There’s a lot athletes can learn from his example.

Athletes are competitive; most of them are driven to excel, not just in their sport but in every part of life they care about. For too long, the endorsement model has convinced elite athletes that winning outside of sports means having a lucrative sponsor deal. But the reality I know, from building businesses for some of the best athletes in the world, is that today’s sports leaders have what it takes to be leaders everywhere they choose to compete.

Stephen realized that, and he built a team that shared his values to realize the full potential of his leadership. So did LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kevin Durant. All these legends have grasped the reality of the business of sports today: It’s the age of the athlete as an enterprise.

It’s easier for global superstars to make the leap to being an enterprise, but today, every top athlete has leadership potential. It starts by heeding the wisdom of Jay-Z: You’re not in business, you are a business.

Like any CEO, you need to build a team that shares your values and supports your leadership. You need an agent, of course, but you also need people who understand your potential as a leader in the fields you care about—and have the relationships, the business know-how and the determination to let you lead your own enterprise. To that end, your team should focus on four key areas:

Partnerships. Only sign endorsement deals with companies that are strategic partners for your enterprise and walk away from those who don’t recognize your leadership. The holy grail of an athlete partnership is a combination of equity, royalties and cash—the hat trick of athlete partnerships.

Investments. Your capital extends beyond your net worth: your athletic ability, reputation, relationships and ideas are also capital, and you should invest them in ways that align with what you’re passionate about. They also give you access massive investment deal flow. Serena Williams raised $111 million in venture capital because she’s committed to building a tech sector that looks like humanity. NFL star Joe Haden made a $250,000 early-stage investment in StockX influenced by his passion for sneakers, and StockX’s latest valuation is reported to be $3.8 billion. Your team should help you invest your capital, and raise capital from others, in ways that support your leadership too.

Media. You create content just by excelling in your sport, but distribution is where leadership lives. Elite athletes on social media are already media companies, and your team should keep you in control of the distribution so you can use the content that surrounds you to amplify your message. Ideally, you’ll end up with something like Curry’s Unanimous Media, with a Hollywood studio deal to produce your content.

Philanthropy. People look up to elite athletes. Your status sets you up for moral leadership, if you accept the responsibility. Your team should understand and share the values that move you in the world, and they should look for ways to maximize your leadership in making our world a better place.

These four areas—partnerships, investments, media and philanthropy—are the keys to leadership in the era of athletes as enterprises. Fortunately, athletes are already figuring out that the endorsement era is over. Now, the business of sports must adapt to this new reality and support athletes in their endeavors as enterprises, unlocking a new era of sports where athletes are not just competitors but also powerful leaders in the world.

Jeron Smith is the architect of Stephen Curry’s media empire, a former White House deputy director of digital strategy and a former Nike brand wizard. He’s currently a co-founder with Jeffrey Jordan of HEIR, a holding company that builds consumer brands rooted in sports, tech, and entertainment.