Elevating Women’s Sports Requires Intention and Investment

Today’s guest columnist is Stephanie Marciano, head of Sports & Entertainment for Ally Financial.

Women’s sports are making headlines everywhere: from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup being on pace to become the most attended standalone sporting event in women’s sports history, to a record-setting TV audience of 9.9 million for the 2023 Women’s NCAA Basketball Championship Game, to a 20% year-over-year increase in women’s sports sponsorship deals.

The athletes are world-class, fan demand has never been higher, and investors are seeing big returns. We’ve certainly been entertained, and more headlines will be made. But will more investment follow?

While we’re seeing significant wins and increased demand, there remains an immature infrastructure around women’s sports, and much of that is due to media. Coverage of women’s sports still occupies less than 10% of sports media, with most live games existing outside of prime-time slots. Limited coverage and off-peak broadcasts impact ad inventory and viewership, which places a ceiling on potential investment and growth, which in turn affects sustainability. It’s all part of a vicious cycle.

For the 2023 Women’s World Cup, it was revealed that select broadcasters valued the event at less than 1% of the men’s tournament—despite anticipating more than 2 billion viewers worldwide. However, it’s hard to be surprised by this, when FIFA for years has given the women’s tournament away as a bonus to broadcasters that purchase the men’s event, basically attributing little to no value to the women’s game.

This year marks the first time in history that FIFA unbundled the global men’s and women’s media rights, selling the Women’s World Cup on its own. This is great in theory, as it demonstrates the women’s game can command its own deals. FIFA also rejected several low-ball bids for the women’s rights early in the process, indicating a recognition of value, but this created another challenge. Some agreements weren’t finalized until five weeks before the first match, and many countries feared blackouts. These delays impacted revenue generated by FIFA and ultimately reduced the prize money available to players. In this example, underfunding is the issue that perpetuates the cycle.

There are some bright spots, such as this Women’s World Cup generating the most live TV coverage ever.

But at the end of the day, we all need to commit to the notion of “performance equals value.” If we’re going to break the vicious cycle that prolongs the inequities between men’s and women’s sports, media equality is a great place to focus. And that means we all must pay up. If the women’s tournament delivers 50-60% of the viewership compared with the men’s tournament, then the broadcast rights fees should equally reflect those figures. We should celebrate that because it translates to the sustainability of the sports we love so much.

An additional and vital element to breaking this vicious cycle is brand sponsorship. Many leaders in the industry already get it: Investing in the women’s game is no longer just the right thing to do; it’s an enormous business opportunity with outsized returns.

If more convincing is needed, look at the data. The 2023 Women’s World Cup ticket sales have set a record and exceeded the organizer’s target, and the USWNT’s opener delivered a 99% viewership increase from the team’s 2019 first group stage match. These wins transcend the World Cup. We’re seeing upticks across all professional and college sports right now—attendance, viewership, franchise fees, league expansion and media coverage.

We’re also witnessing an explosion of young talent across women’s sports. While at Stanford, Rose Zhang, an LPGA rookie, bested Tiger Woods’ school record for victories, and Sabrina Ionescu’s WNBA 3-point contest record just bettered the NBA’s, held by Steph Curry and Tyrese Haliburton. Women athletes are extraordinary and entertaining, the fans are more passionate than ever, and slowly but surely the entire market is rising to meet them.

Brands are reaping the benefits. Sponsors of the USWNT in 2019 saw fan engagement and affinity jump more than 2,000%. At Ally, we’re seeing the highest levels of awareness and brand sentiment in company history, while brand likeability (up 25%) and preference (up 20%) continue to grow. And our partners at Sports Innovation Lab have observed real increases in loyalty among fans of women’s sports. They noted repeat spending among NWSL fans is up 13%; that’s 10% higher than fans of the NFL during the same time period.

So how can companies consistently deliver strong returns on their investments?

Determine your reason for becoming a sponsor. At Ally, we’re a proud sponsor of various leagues, teams, events and athletes across women’s sports. We also launched a 50/50 media pledge, which is a five-year initiative committing to reach parity across our paid media spending in men’s and women’s sports, to attack the vicious cycle head-on. We’ve prioritized media equity, confident that greater visibility and access will exponentially drive revenue to leagues and players. The domino effect of more revenue is that it leads to a stronger infrastructure and business ecosystem, which then ultimately leads to greater returns for everyone involved. This approach has helped us exceed every brand and business metric we’ve set.

Activate your sponsorships. It’s not enough to pay a rights fee. Brands need to add value to the at-game and content experience for players and fans. Some examples: Develop a pre-game activity, produce a half-time show, sponsor stadium wraps to enhance the venue, co-create high-quality content, and amplify its distribution.

Consider your media investments. Broadcast visibility is an invaluable asset in the growth of women’s sports. Media game-time slots, television rights fees to leagues and tune-in promotion all can and will improve with more brand investment. Leverage the power of your media budget to drive change.

Think differently. As a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) sponsor, Ally gave up select exclusivities usually protected in our sponsorships to create space for other brands to get involved. To grow the game, leagues need every opportunity to maximize revenue and visibility.

Our final thoughts? Be bold and get in the game now. Brands have the power to innovate and disrupt, to do things differently and to invest with uncompromising intention. It will take all of us. Will we see you out there?

Stephanie Marciano joined Ally in 2021, leading the brand’s growing portfolio of sports partnerships, including Ally Racing, Charlotte FC and the National Women’s Soccer League. She helped develop Ally’s recent brand act—a 50/50 pledge to invest equally across women’s and men’s sports media. Prior to Ally, Stephanie helped lead consulting divisions at CSM and Ascendent Sports Group. She earned her BA from Yale and MS from Columbia. While at Yale, she captained the women’s basketball team.