Ryan Reynolds Keeps Wrexham Sponsor Close With Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz

Wrexham AFC has secured a new sponsor fresh off its promotion to the English Football League, and like the club’s ownership duo of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the sponsor brings a Hollywood vibe.

Betty Buzz, the sparkling beverage company founded by Blake Lively, will be the training kit sponsor for Wrexham starting next season. Lively, who rose to fame as a star of the teen drama series Gossip Girl, also happens to be married to and has four kids with Reynolds. The announcement of the partnership had fun with the connection.

“The owners of Wrexham AFC reached out to me through official channels,” Lively said. “Our team had, of course, heard of Wrexham AFC but once we officially learned about their refreshing vision, we knew it was the right official fit for our refreshing sparkling beverage. Officially.”

Betty Buzz—which was already the sleeve sponsor of Wrexham’s women’s team— also secured the naming rights of the hospitality suite used by the club’s co-chairmen at the Racehorse Ground as part of the agreement. It will also sponsor Wrexham’s American Tour this summer. The sponsorship comes as Betty Buzz expands internationally with its five flavors now available in all Whole Food stores within the UK.

In November 2020, Reynolds and McElhenney reached a deal to buy Wrexham, which played four tiers below the Premier League. The two celebrities did not pay anything upfront, but instead agreed to invest at least $2.6 million into the club‘s infrastructure.

They have transformed Wrexham into a global brand through their Welcome to Wrexham docuseries, and their home field is getting a facelift this summer and expanding capacity roughly 50%. The added buzz has attracted new sponsors such as TikTok, Expedia and Vistaprint.