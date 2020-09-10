Sportradar Names Tech Veteran Chuck Robel To Board of Directors

Chuck Robel will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee for the board as Sportradar mulls its own potential plan to go public.

Sportradar has named Chuck Robel, a long-time tech executive with a history of helping companies go public, to its board of directors.

The news comes as Sportradar mulls its own potential plan to go public. Robel will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee for the board, according to a news release. In that role he’ll oversee the company’s financial reporting, compliance and risk management.

Robel is currently chairman of the GoDaddy board. Prior to that, he was lead director for AppDynamics as it went through its IPO process. According to Sportradar, he’s helped “dozens of top technology and data companies transition and prepare for an IPO.” They include Sumo Logic, McAfee, Informatica, Palo Alto Networks, Borland and Adaptec.

That experience might be especially relevant for Sportradar. The dominant provider of official sports data to media companies and gambling operators across the U.S., Sportradar is currently considering a plan to go public through acquisition, according to a Sportico story from July.

“Chuck’s incredible knowledge and experience in driving growth for some of the largest technology and data companies in the world makes him an ideal fit to lead Sportradar’s audit committee,” Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl said in a statement. “As the primary company creating and shaping the future of the sports entertainment and sports betting spaces, Sportradar was committed to aligning with a leader like Chuck to help steer us through our next phase of development.”

Founded in 2000, the Switzerland-based company has expanded its reach quickly over the past decade. In 2018, private equity firm TCV and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a minority stake in the company that valued it at $2.4 billion. Other investors include the NFL and a trio of NBA owners—Mark Cuban, Michael Jordan and Ted Leonsis.