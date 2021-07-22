Bally’s, Sportradar Agree on Five-Year Sports Betting Partnership

Bally’s Corp. has signed a five-year partnership with Sportradar that will give the company’s gambling platforms access to Sportradar’s sportsbook technology, and with that, data from leagues like the NBA and NHL.

Sportradar will provide pregame and in-game odds for Bally’s, plus additional assets like stats packages and live score widgets. Integrated into that technology is Sportradar’s data suite, which includes live information from leagues and sports governing bodies around the world.

Bally’s joins a long list of operators that work with Sportradar, including bet365 and William Hill. Terms of the agreement weren’t released.

“This partnership provides us with a comprehensive suite of betting data, which will allow us to enhance our products and content offerings,” Adi Dhandhania, Bally’s Corp.’s senior vice president of strategy and interactive, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to execute on our online sports betting and interactive gaming expansion strategy.”

As the U.S. sports betting market grows more crowded, Bally’s (formerly Twin River Worldwide Holdings) is hoping a well-known brand and heavy investment into media and gaming will help separate it from competitors. In addition to its acquisition of the Bally’s name last October, the company purchased sports betting platform Bet.Works for $125 million, fantasy platform Monkey Knife Fight for $90 million and the naming rights to 21 of Sinclair’s regional sports networks. The company has also made casino acquisitions, and last week bought the AVP, the country’s leading beach volleyball tour.

Bally’s launched its first mobile sportsbook in Colorado in May, and announced a beta launch in Iowa last month. It expects Bally Bet to be in more markets by the end of the year.

Sportradar’s investors include the NFL and a trio of NBA owners—Michael Jordan, Mark Cuban and Ted Leonsis. The company, which was exploring a potential SPAC deal earlier this year, is planning to go public via traditional IPO.