Former Turner Boss David Levy Joins Genius Sports as Chairman

David Levy has been appointed chairman of data firm Genius Sports as the company prepares for its upcoming public listing.

The former president of Turner, Levy brings a broad range of expertise in sports and media, and a Rolodex of contacts across the industry. He will lead the board’s oversight of company operations and strategy, Genius Sports said.

“Being able to attract a chairman with David’s unrivaled reputation is a testament to our position as one of the largest sports data and technology companies in the world,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, which works with leagues, media companies and betting operators. “I’m thrilled to be working alongside one of sports and media’s true visionaries.”

The move comes at an important time for the U.K.-based company. Genius is in the process of going public through an acquisition by dMY Technology Acquisition II, a SPAC deal that values the company at $1.5 billion. It is also among the companies being considered for a new wide-ranging data deal with the NFL, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Levy spent about three decades at Turner parent Time Warner, where he ran the company’s U.S. portfolio of networks, ad sales and distribution. He also spearheaded the company’s sports portfolio, which includes deals with the NBA, PGA, MLB and NCAA.

He was also instrumental in helping Turner approach the growing world of sports betting. That includes the first iteration of “The Match,” a 2018 golf showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson that featured odds integrated throughout the broadcast.

“I have been focused in this sports betting data area for some time,” Levy said in an interview. “This is a perfect fit.”

Levy has been busy since leaving Turner in March 2019, including a two-month stint as CEO of the Brooklyn Nets. He joined Arctos Partners as a senior adviser and holds a similar role with the Raine Group, an investment bank that specializes in sports, media and tech.

Genius Sports’s services include data products and marketing. Its acquisition by dMY is expected to close in the coming weeks.