Dish Network Adds DraftKings Sports Betting App to Set-Tops

Dish Network has teamed with DraftKings to let TV subscribers see sports-wagering odds and fantasy contests while they watch live games—and, in some case, initiate actual bets.

Under the pact, Dish’s satellite TV customers with internet-connected Hopper set-tops will be able to access the DraftKings app to view betting odds and fantasy contests. The deal also allows for Dish to bring DraftKings features to the Sling TV over-the-top service and Boost Mobile wireless in the future.

In select states where sports gambling is legal, Dish customers can initiate bets with DraftKings directly from their TV, as well as then set recordings and watch the live sports that correspond with those bets or fantasy teams. Once a bet or fantasy contest entry is initiated, customers will be prompted via text message to complete the transaction within the DraftKings app on their mobile device.

“Our deal with Dish TV and the technology behind it immerses customers within a next-generation viewership experience and reaches these fanbases in a completely new way,” said Paul Liberman, DraftKings co-founder and president of product and technology, in a statement.

The integrated DraftKings experience is available to all Hopper customers in the U.S., with the exception of customers in five regulated sports betting states where Dish gaming approvals are still pending: West Virginia, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Placing bets via Dish’s Hopper is limited to customers living in states where sports betting is available to DraftKings account holders. Currently, sports wagering is legal in seven U.S. states: New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, New Hampshire and Colorado.