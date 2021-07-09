DraftKings’ New MLB Deal Includes Live Games Alongside Odds

DraftKings is expanding its relationship with Major League Baseball, signing a multi-year deal that will allow bettors to watch select games live in the DraftKings app.

The two sides are also planning to collaborate on future betting-themed broadcasts that will be integrated into MLB.tv. Terms of the deal were not announced.

“In 2012, MLB helped ignite the daily fantasy industry by becoming our first-ever league partner,” DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish said in a statement. “That same foresight has persisted over the years as our organizations look to disrupt and innovate further through this expansion.”

As sports betting spreads across the U.S., leagues like MLB are seeking ways to further capitalize on the billions of dollars being wagered legally by Americans. Marketing partnerships like this are one way to do that. While DraftKings isn’t baseball’s only official sportsbook partner (BetMGM is another), MLB has found ways to offer some exclusive rights to individual partners.

DraftKings will be the only U.S. sportsbook to integrate live MLB games. Customers with active DraftKings and MLB.com accounts will be able to stream the designated game every Monday within the DraftKings app.

Pairing live rights with live odds—popular in overseas markets but still relatively uncommon in the U.S.—is considered a valuable marriage for sportsbooks. It can keep gamblers on a single platform, and fuel more wagers on micro-markets, such as the result of the next at-bat.

Under this deal, DraftKings will also have a branding presence at major MLB events like the Home Run Derby and World Series. The Boston-based company will also remain the league’s official daily fantasy partner.

MLB was once an equity partner in DraftKings, but has since divested from the company.