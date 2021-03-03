FanDuel and WAVE.tv Ink Social Media-Driven Sports Betting Partnership

Digital media start-up WAVE.tv is partnering with FanDuel to help the sportsbook acquire new customers through social media.

Under the deal, WAVE.tv will create sports-betting content—branded videos and personality-driven stories—with FanDuel across all major social media platforms. It will also launch a new betting-focused media brand, its latest in a network that the company says reaches more than 400 million sports fans per month.

WAVE.tv is currently a collection of 24 themed brands, accounts such as Slapshot and FTBL, that engage sports fans on social media. It has relationships with more than 110 leagues and rights holders, from major properties like MLB to more niche sports like badminton, karate and wood-chopping.

The bulk of the company’s revenue comes from advertising, which it shares with its content partners. Recently, it has broadened the business to include more direct brand deals, which go deeper than pre- or mid-roll ads. Prior to FanDuel, it has worked with companies like Triller, Miller Lite and Under Armour.

For FanDuel, the largest online sportsbook in the growing U.S. market, WAVE.tv presents an opportunity to get in front of a collection of (mostly young) sports fans, many of whom have extremely specific interests. That’s helpful for FanDuel, which offers odds on some of the same smaller sports that have helped grow WAVE.tv’s platform.

“WAVE.tv has unprecedented reach and engagement across fandoms,” Adam Kaplan, FanDuel’s general manager and vice president of sports content, said in a statement. “For a company like FanDuel, that has something for everyone across its offerings, there couldn’t be a better fit.”

WAVE.tv raised $32 million in July 2020 from a group that includes CoVenture and GPS Investment Partners. The company intends to start raising its Series B later this spring.

FanDuel is owned by Flutter Entertainment, a gaming company whose other brands include Paddy Power, betfair, FOX Bet and Sky Betting. FanDuel’s online sportsbook is the most popular in the U.S., with 33.6% of the market, according to research firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

WAVE.tv was advised by Bettor Capital, a sports betting investment firm and advisory founded by former FanDuel executive Dave VanEgmond.