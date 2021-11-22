FanDuel, Genius Sports Expand Partnership for NFL Products

FanDuel, the largest online sportsbook in the U.S., is expanding its relationship with Genius Sports to include access to official gambling products.

All of the NFL’s official sports betting partners have committed to buying official data from Genius Sports, and FanDuel is the latest to finalize that setup with the London-based firm. Under the agreement, FanDuel will have access to the official NFL feed, media content and advertising inventory on league-owned digital properties like the NFL website and app.

These deals are critical for Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI), which paid a hefty price to become the NFL’s exclusive sports betting data provider—including cash and hundreds of millions worth of Genius stock. The company is hoping that being the gatekeeper to official data from the country’s most popular sports league will also help it expand other parts of its business.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our product and the data opportunities gained via this agreement help FanDuel achieve that objective,” FanDuel general manager Niall Connell said in a statement.

Terms of the agreement weren’t provided.

In addition to the NFL part of the deal, FanDuel will have access to a host of other Genius products, including those surrounding official data from NASCAR, the English Premier League, and LigaMX.

In April the NFL announced a trio of sports betting partners—Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel—and has since added a second tier with Fox Bet, BetMGM, WynnBet and PointsBet. All of those companies have committed to buying official NFL data through Genius. The firm will also likely ink partnerships with sportsbooks that want official NFL data without also paying for a commercial deal with the league.

FanDuel is owned by Flutter Entertainment (LSE: FLTR), an Irish holding company whose other gambling brands include Paddy Power, Betfair, PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker.