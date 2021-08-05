Genius Sports, DraftKings Ink Supplier Deal That Includes NFL Data

Genius Sports and DraftKings have signed a new multi-year supplier agreement that will give the sportsbook the full range of data and live video content from Genius, including products it has built around its new pricey NFL rights.

Under the deal, DraftKings will gain access to official data and live feeds from more than 170,000 events per year. That covers major leagues like the NFL, NASCAR and English Premier League, but also Genius’ suite of smaller partners, like Argentine, Peruvian and Colombian soccer, which will expand DraftKings’ selection of odds. It also includes advertising services and back-end sportsbook tech, such as Genius’ BetBuilder, which allows for the creation of custom same-game parlays.

“The mutually beneficial terms of this agreement allow us to leverage Genius’ technology for years to come,” DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz said in a statement. “We are excited to expand on the capabilities of our products and provide new and exciting features for our customers like single game parlays, while having confidence in the integrity of the data we utilize to fuel our offerings.”

Terms of the agreement weren’t provided.

Deals like this are precisely why data firms pay up for official data from rights holders around the globe. Leagues like the NFL have spent years working to make their official data faster, more accurate and more detailed than any other unofficial feed. They’re then inking lucrative deals with data providers to turn that feed into valuable products for sportsbooks.

In April, Genius announced a long-term deal with the NFL to be its exclusive data provider, a deal that includes a cash component and hundreds of millions worth of Genius stock. As a result, it is the only place for sportsbooks to get access to data straight from the NFL, including feeds from the chips that are now in every player’s shoulder pads.

The NFL is still developing its sports betting strategy, but in addition to the Genius deal, it recently announced more than $1 billion worth of operator partnerships with DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars. Those deals are directly tied to the data partnership—many leagues require commercial partnerships with the central league office before sportsbooks can acquire the data feed in a separate partnership. As a result, this is likely the first of a handful of supplier agreements that DraftKings inks with the league’s sports betting partners and those on a lower tier that the NFL is yet to announce.

Genius will also incorporate DraftKings odds across the NFL’s digital properties, which will show latest scores, odds and stats.