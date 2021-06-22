Genius Sports Strikes Betting Data and Broadcast Deal With Argentine Soccer League

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has selected Genius Sports as its exclusive official data and streaming partner for all AFA competitions. Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. The data and tech company has advised other organizations including the NBA, NASCAR, the English Premier League and the Drone Racing League.

With over 3,300 games a season and 13 different competitions, Genius Sports will help fans, brand and sportsbooks around the world to all levels of Argentinian soccer. The partnership grants Genius Sports with the exclusive rights to capture and distribute official AFA data and live video broadcasts for the regulated betting industry. This will provide sportsbooks with content to help acquire, engage and retain customers.

“The Argentine Football Association is one of the most respected and prestigious organizations in world soccer,” Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said. “Being selected by them for such a vital partnership that combines our expertise across live data, streaming, production and media is a huge honor and further validation of Genius Sports’ outstanding credentials and strategy.”

Genius Sports will also install GeniusLive+ cameras at over 100 venues to capture broadcast quality streams that will power AFA’s OTT platform. Pixellot, Argentinian company La Corte and Genius Sports will work together for production of all GeniusLive+ events which will enable AFA to stream over 2,000 new games from eight competitions per season.

AFA is the oldest soccer association in South America. As the national governing body of soccer in Argentina, AFA organizes the entire league system from the Liga Profesional de Futbol – LPF” (1st division) to Primera D, domestic cup competitions and the men’s, women’s and Olympic national teams.