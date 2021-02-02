Sporticast: NBA COVID Woes, Theo Epstein Investing, MLB Labor Fight

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including how NBA owners are handling the pandemic. Golden State Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob said at a recent SporticoLive event that the team was losing 70% of its revenue without having fans in its new $1.6 billion arena. Lacob also talked about his frustration with local health officials over how to bring fans back safely.

The hosts also discuss longtime baseball team executive Theo Epstein joining Arctos Partners, a group that has more than $900 million under management and is looking to invest across multiple pro sports teams. Lastly, they discuss the labor fight brewing in Major League Baseball, which once again is threatening the start of its season and doesn’t bode well for the bigger CBA discussions looming at the end of the season.

