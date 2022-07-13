Bruin Capital’s Oddschecker Launches Partnership With Yardbarker

Sports betting media group Oddschecker Global Media and digital sports media publisher Yardbarker Media have partnered to deliver technology and content around online sports betting in the U.S. This marks the first time that Oddschecker will expand beyond its core domain in Europe.

Oddschecker, founded in 1999, is the world’s leading global odds comparison brand for sports betting. The Lithuanian-based company was fully acquired by Bruin Capital last year for an undisclosed amount. Yardbarker, a U.S-based digital sports media company that delivers topical and evergreen content to North American sports fans, is wholly owned by Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR).

The partnership is expected to go live in September, launching with the start of the 2022 NFL season. The upcoming NFL campaign is expected to build on the momentum of last season’s strong ratings and high engagement levels, according to Jordan Gnat, the CEO of Playmaker Capital.

“The U.S. sports betting market is only growing,” Gnat said in a phone interview with Sportico. “This will be the first full NFL season with sports betting available in New York. Thirty-plus states are now offering sports betting, and they will all be ready for this NFL season. And our audience is like the U.S. market.”

Yardbarker’s partnership with Oddschecker builds on to the strategic objective to provide its user base with more of the sports betting content it values. To help share that content more effectively, Yardbarker recently launched a sports betting-focused newsletter called Bark Bets. “Our newsletter is going to 370,000-plus people every morning and is customizable,” Gnat said. “All of our content is hyperlocal, it will be a great addition to our partnership with Oddschecker.”

In addition to helping sports bettors find the best odds on every single wager, Oddschecker also provides expert betting picks for every major sport and gives access to the biggest betting promotions on the market.

“We’re delighted to be working alongside Yardbarker, which has created such a fantastic sports content brand and destination,” said Matt Mirman, Oddschecker U.S. senior vice president. “With strong demand from sports fans for high-quality, engaging and complimentary sports betting content, we’re excited about the significant potential this partnership creates.”