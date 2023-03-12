ATP Taps Sportradar for New Six-Year Gambling Data Deal

The ATP has chosen Sportradar as its next global gambling data and streaming partner, according to multiple people familiar with the six-year agreement.

The selection comes following an auction run by Tennis Data Innovations, a joint venture launched in 2020 by the ATP and ATP Media to manage and commercialize tournament data. The contract will cover 2024-29, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. The deal also includes data provided to media companies.

Sportradar (NYSE: SRAD) will replace current partner IMG Arena, which is owned by Endeavor (NYSE: EDR). Their current six-year deal began in 2020 but included an out clause after three years, which the ATP recently exercised, according to one of the people.

It’s unclear how much Sportradar has agreed to pay or how the deal is structured. Representatives for Sportradar, the ATP and Endeavor declined to comment.

TDI, which is headquartered in London, manages live betting streams for more than 14,500 matches annually across the ATP and ATP Challenger tours. The group’s CEO David Lampitt spent nearly a decade at Sportradar before taking the job.

As legal sports betting proliferates in the U.S. and abroad, these data deals have become a significant revenue opportunity for leagues. Odds offered by sportsbooks are built off data feeds, such as point-by-point results in tennis, and those feeds need to be both fast and reliable. With access directly to the ATP’s infrastructure, Sportradar will work build a comprehensive feed that that compels operators to pay for access. The contract also includes live streaming options, so sportsbooks can provide lower-latency live matches alongside the odds.

The ATP doesn’t operate the tennis majors—the ITF, another Sportradar partner, provides governance, officiating and administrative oversight of the Grand Slams but does not sell the data rights—but it oversees many of the other biggest events on the men’s tennis calendar. They include Masters 1000 tournaments, like those in Miami, Madrid, Rome and Indian Wells, as well as lesser-known events that have smaller fields and less famous players.

Tennis is one of the most bet-on sports the in world—a mix of its global appeal, the point-by-point nature of its play, and the fact that there are events happening around the global at almost all hours and all times of year. It’s also ripe for corruption, particularly at its lowest levels, where athletes compete for minimal prize money and oversight is lower.

Sportradar’s other partners include the NHL (an exclusive 10-year deal announced in 2021), the NBA, MLB and UEFA.

(This story has been updated in the second paragraph to add media rights and in the seventh paragraph to clarify the role of the ITF.)