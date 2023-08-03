DraftKings Earnings Jump on Second Quarter Results

DraftKings shares jumped as much as 10% in after-hours trading after the gambling company released second quarter numbers that beat analyst projections. DraftKings also raised its full-year revenue guidance.

For the three months ending in June, DraftKings reported revenue of $875 million, 15% higher than consensus estimates of about $760 million. Losses per share of $0.17 also beat estimates of $0.25.

It’s been a strong few quarters for the Boston-based company, which has emerged as one of the early winners of America’s growing sports betting industry. The public sportsbooks (and data companies) all went through a sobering 18-month stretch starting in 2021, but consolidation and smaller operators dropping out have improved the outlook for investors. DraftKings stock has nearly tripled so far in the 2023 calendar year.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $3.46-$3.54 billion, up from a range of $3.14 to $3.24 billion. That’s a closely watched part of the DraftKings business as investors wait for the company’s first profitable quarter. DraftKings has previously said it expects to be adjusted-EBITDA positive in 2024, which would be a first since its founding in 2012. CEO Jason Robins said in a statement Thursday that the company was still on track to reach that target.

Expenses are also a critical part of that equation, and top-of-mind for investors wary of the high cost of customer acquisition in sports betting. DraftKings’ “sales and marketing” costs for the quarter were $207 million, up slightly from $198 million in second quarter of 2022.

For reference, “sales and marketing” in the first quarter, which included the end of the NFL and college football seasons, was $389 million.

DraftKings’ customer base is also growing. The company reported 2.1 million average monthly users, up 40% from 1.5 million in Q2 of 2022 and 90% from 1.1 million in Q2 in 2021. Average revenue from those users jumped to $137. That’s up 33% from the same quarter in 2022 ($103) and 71% from 2021 ($80).

These numbers—like most of the company’s year-over-year comparisons—should be taken with a grain of salt. As sports betting and iGaming moves state by state across the U.S., the size of DraftKings’ geographical footprint (and the maturity of each market) grows with each quarter.



