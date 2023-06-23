Premier League, Genius Sports Extend Data Partnership Through 2024-25

Genius Sports is extending its partnership with the English Premier League, one of the most valuable data contracts in global sports.

Under the new extension with —the licensing agency that houses rights for the Premier League, English Football League and the Scottish Professional Football League—Genius (NYSE: GENI) will retain the exclusive rights to collect, package and sell low-latency betting data from all three organizations. The expanded partnership, which now runs through the end of the 2024-25 season, also includes the company’s player tracking efforts.

Terms of the extension, announced today in a statement, were not released.

Genius’ partnership with the Premier League is one of the data company’s most important, thanks to the number of games and the global popularity of teams such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. There are six Premier League teams that rank among the 10 most valuable soccer clubs in the world, per Sportico’s valuations.

Genius shares have jumped 112% in the past year, partly a reflection of sports betting stocks rebounding more broadly, and partly a result of growth in revenue from its betting division. Genius raised its full-year revenue guidance after its first quarter, and said last month it expects to be positive free-cash flow in the second half of the year, something investors in the fast-growing business want to see as a step toward profitability. The company’s partners also include the NFL, PGA Tour, Liga MX and Major League Baseball.

Genius has been the exclusive distributor of Football DataCo’s gambling data since 2019. The player tracking technology, which uses cameras to measure skeletal movements, was a relatively new addition, joining the partnership last year through the Premier League. Under this new extension, that data capture will now also extend to matches in the EFL Championship, the second highest level of English soccer.

That information is gathered using technology from Second Spectrum, which Genius Sports purchased in 2021 for $200 million.

This partnership was the subject of multiple lawsuits in the past few years between Genius Sports and Sportradar (Nasdaq: SRAD) over the exclusive nature of the partnership and Sportradar’s attempt to build its own unofficial feed. That legal battle was settled last year with Genius retaining the contract and Sportradar agreeing to sublicense the data, but the financial specifics were not disclosed.