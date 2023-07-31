Jake Paul’s Betr Rolling Out Real Money Fantasy Sports Game

Betr, the year-old media and sports betting business formed by Internet celebrity Jake Paul and Simplebet cofounder Joey Levy, is rolling out Betr Picks, a pick ’em style fantasy game. Betr Picks opens operation Monday in 24 jurisdictions in the U.S., including California, Florida and Texas.

“Betr Picks allows us to acquire and engage real money gaming users across the United States, enabling Betr Gaming to more fully capitalize on the nationwide presence of Betr Media for the first time,” Levy said in a press release that will be issued Monday. “We have several material enhancements that will be released over the coming weeks and months including more sports, game modes, media integrations, deposit and withdrawal capabilities.”

The fantasy sports offering is the latest extension of Betr’s gambling business, which includes online sports betting (OSB) in Massachusetts and Ohio, with expansion into Virginia planned. Betr Picks allows users to build a bet line-up with as few as two and as many as eight picks, with the ability to win 100 times one’s original bet if correctly picking all eight picks, according to a webpage for the beta version of Betr Picks.

The service covers a variety of sports, including NFL, MLB and NBA, according to the webpage. Traditionally, a pick ’em is a straight bet on who will win, without odds.

The interface of Betr Picks. Courtesy Betr Media

Betr is a fast-growing brand backed by a number of high-profile investors, including Miami Marlins co-owner Roger Ehrenberg, who led a recent funding round valuing Betr at $300 million. Other investors include NFL players Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliot and Richard Sherman.

Betr Media is focused mainly on original and short-form content favored by male sports fans in the 21-to 34-year-old demographic. The business says it has tallied more than 1.5 billion social media impressions in its year of operation. Betr Picks will have its own handle on social media helmed by rising social media personality Derek Sullivan, known as BetrDerek.

Right now, the company says Betr Picks is available to most of the U.S. adult population through its two dozen jurisdictions. Betr said it expects to widen the availability of its fantasy pick ‘em to 30 states and territories by year-end. Betr Picks is currently available in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington D.C., Wisconsin and Wyoming.

As a launch promotion, users can use a free-to-play game to win a portion of up to $1 million in prizes for the first bout of Paul against Nate Diaz taking place on Aug. 5.