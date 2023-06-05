Splash Inc. to Launch Real Money Gaming After Stealth Building

Splash Inc., which quietly purchased two prominent sports pool platforms in 2021, is ready to publicly launch its next phase—real money gaming.

The current Splash portfolio consists of two websites, RunYourPool.com and OfficeFootballPool.com, which host survivor contests, bracket challenges and other pool-style games. In the past two years, the company says it has doubled the combined annual user base to 2.2 million and expanded to a staff of 55 people as it prepares to enter real money gaming starting next month.

To finance the acquisitions and the growth, Splash has raised “eight-figures” from a group of prominent sports team owners, executives and VCs. They include Jonathan Kraft (New England Patriots), Mike Gordon and Sam Kennedy (Fenway Sports), Theo Epstein (MLB), Doc O’Connor (Arctos Sports Partners), Elysian Park Ventures (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Accomplice, a VC firm that was among the earliest DraftKings backers.

The company hopes to grow a healthy gaming business, regulated as a fantasy site, without the massive customer acquisition costs that have hamstrung U.S. sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings or Caesars. Those operators have spent billions over the last few years on advertising, free bets and celebrity endorsers.

“We don’t need to go out and sign Halle Berry, the Manning family or J.B. Smoove. We don’t need Jamie Foxx running though fountains,” co-founder Joel Milton said in an interview. “We have very low customer acquisition costs, which is part of what we love about this business.”

Milton declined to comment on the specific size of the funding round, or the price paid to acquire the two pool sites. Both were profitable at the time of acquisition, he said, and both were valued on EBITDA multiples.

Milton and his co-founder, TJ Ross, who have been in the same golf pool for almost a decade, were originally drawn to pools as a business because of what they saw as strong customer loyalty—both in people’s willingness to return to the same pool year after year, and their allegiance to specific platforms. Americans wager an estimated $10 billion in office-style pools each year, Milton said, and most of that happens offline, via cash payments or money sent through platforms like Venmo. Splash is hoping to draw from that popularity.

The company has operated RunYourPool and OfficeFootballPools independently since the 2021 acquisitions as they experimented with design, function and marketing changes. The sites charge commissioners a small fee per participant (that’s been the main source of revenue so far), but any pools with entry fees had to handle those payments elsewhere.

Moving forward, both RunYourPool and OfficeFootballPool will continue to operate as free entertainment-only sites, while a third platform, called Splash Sports, will launch to include the payment processing for entry fees and prize money. Splash Sports’ revenue will come from sponsorship and a cut of entry fees, which will vary depending on the size of the pool.

“We’ve really looked at ourselves similar to an Uber or an AirBnB, because we don’t really care who wins, whereas sportsbooks really do have an interest in the outcome of events,” said Splash CMO Kyle Christensen, who previously held the same role with PointsBet’s North American business.

The group plans to reward commissioners with bonuses for hosting their pools on Splash Sports, money calculated off new users and handle size. For example, a pool with a $20 entry comprised of 25 new users would pay the commissioner $137.50, according to a deck that was viewed by Sportico. At a larger scale, the group is hoping those economics draw interest from people with large social followings, who can serve as more effective marketing leads.

Splash Sports will be available in 29 states, including the three most populous states in the country, California, Texas and Florida, none of which have widely available legal sports wagering.