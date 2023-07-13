Sportradar Owns a Youth Basketball Tourney In Vegas. Here’s Why

On Thursday, 150 of the country’s best youth basketball players will gather at a high school outside Las Vegas for the first Sportradar Showdown, a tournament owned and operated by the sports data giant.

It’s the first time in Sportradar’s 22-year history that the company has organized a sporting event of any sort, and while fans in attendance will likely be focused on the future college and pro prospects, Sportradar has additional aims.

The company (Nasdaq: SRAD) is looking to grow its business outside the core betting product, and new ventures like the Sportradar Showdown are an opportunity to test new technology and source new partners/clients. Andrew Bimson, president of Sportradar’s U.S. business, explained four main strategic goals behind the expansion into event ownership.

Basketball Relationships

While Sportradar has never organized a basketball tournament before, it has deep ties across the sport. Synergy Sports, which Sportradar purchased in 2021, offers basketball products that help coaches of all levels scout players, develop talent and streamline recruiting. That product has more than 3,000 users, including high school programs, college coaches and NBA teams.

This Vegas event gives Sportradar an opportunity to deepen those relationships, Bimson said, and possibly source new basketball business. The Showdown is happening in Vegas alongside the NBA’s Summer League and the WNBA’s All-Star Game, and Sportradar is an official technology partner of the NBA, WNBA and G League. (Sportradar’s early investors include a trio of NBA owners, and an NBA Academy team will compete in the Showdown).

“We’re constantly looking to work out how we can work more closely with those leagues,” Bimson said, “and support the leagues at a grassroots level.”

There are also potential college inroads. The NCAA has certified the Sportradar event, and sports data companies are always seeking different ways into college sports.

Tech Testing

Sportradar’s core data business hinges on the variety of data it can capture and the speed at which it does so. That’s true for both sports betting data and the performance data emphasized via the Showdown.

Synergy’s current emphasis is data captured via cameras, set up around the court to keep track of every player movement. That system is installed in 981 basketball venues around the world, and the company is constantly looking at way to improve the insights that come from it. An elite youth tournament in a controlled space with roughly 50 games over four days is a good petri dish for testing new technology.

“We’re going to use [the Showdown] as a vehicle to enhance our technology, try some new things and get some feedback from coaches, working out what they like about it,” Bimson said.

New Business

Youth basketball is largely driven by a small group of high profile sports companies: the sneaker brands. Nike (NYSE: NKE), Adidas (FWB: ADS) and Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) have a combined market cap of about $205 billion, and Sportradar doesn’t currently work directly with any of them. This Las Vegas event will have eight Adidas teams and eight Under Armour teams, plus the NBA Academy team, which wears Nike.

“Those are key sports brands, and we’re a sports technology company,” Bimson said. “It’s an adjacent industry that we feel is ripe for partnership.”

Name Recognition

Companies often put their names on sporting events as a way of gaining media exposure, and brand recognition in the eyes of fans or clients. Bimson, who declined to comment on the cost to operate the event, said that’s less important for Sportradar, but not an afterthought.

“For us, yes, this is a little bit of a brand recognition, or brand awareness, play,” he said. “But at the end of the day, most importantly it’s about the players, it’s about the coaches, and it’s about the technology that feeds all the way through that.”

