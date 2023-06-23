Tennis Betting Syndicate Shows Big Money Piling Into Sports Wagering

Sports betting may be pitched as another form of entertainment for the average sports fan, but there’s a different segment of the market that treats wagering on games and players as seriously as hedge funds do stocks. Its emergence promises to make a larger pool of bets available to bettors—and also cut down the margins sports books take.

“Professional betting is a rarely discussed and underinvested part of the wagering industry,” said Tom Waterhouse, founder of sports-betting fund Waterhouse VC. “It is hugely important and hugely cash generative. The world’s largest syndicates wager billions of dollars each year.”

Waterhouse’s successful venture capital fund is making an investment into a new betting syndicate focusing on professional tennis. The syndicate is led by Tom Dry, an Englishman who cut his teeth working for Starlizard, the sports betting firm founded by Tony Bloom, owner of Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League and Belgium’s Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Bloom is considered the world’s most adept soccer bettor and one of the world’s top six sports bettors by dollar-volume, according to data compiled by Waterhouse.

At Starlizard, Dry built a predictive model for snooker using computer vision to assess the difficulty of potential shots during live play, while also doing statistical modelling of soccer. In recent years Dry turned his attention to tennis, where he has primarily been focusing on pre-match betting where dollar volume is highest, according to a profile of Dry in the publication European Gaming. “He has developed a highly profitable model,” said Waterhouse, whose fund will make an investment into Dry’s syndicate on July 1.

Dry’s model is said to be applicable to successful in-play wagers, too, provided sufficient liquidity in the betting markets appears to support it. “We believe Tom’s edge in tennis betting would be difficult to replicate,” Waterhouse said.

While details of the syndicate’s size and volume aren’t disclosed, Dry’s could potentially be huge—Waterhouse says most syndicates are mature and closed to new money, so investors like him need to buy into them early, often before their strategies are proven over time. Yet when syndicates work, they appear very profitable. For example, Australians David Walsh and Zeljko Ranogajec run a syndicate reported to bet between $2 billion and $7 billion every year. By comparison, the U.S. sports betting market totaled $2.2 billion in the first six months of this year, according to data compiled by Gaming Today. Years of high-volume betting have landed the duo on The Australian Financial Review list of the country’s wealthiest people.

One of syndicates’ advantages is the sheer amount of money they bring to the table, enabling them to gain advantages in the marketplace that closely reflect how hedge funds operate in the equities markets. For one, being able to direct huge dollar volumes to bookies means syndicates get better odds than the average Joe—similar to how hedge funds gain better pricing from brokerages that fill their trades. Lower costs mean a better chance at making profitable bets.

And these syndicates will make many wagers; the Walsh-Ranogajec syndicate is said to place a bet on every horse race occurring in Australia, for instance. By all accounts every large syndicate’s model is predicated on making thousands of bets, and hoping its statistical modeling means it will win a slight majority of those bets. Again, that’s similar to a statistically driven hedge fund, for which winning 54% of its trades is considered quite successful.

Betting syndicates aren’t new—horse racing worldwide, as well as soccer and cricket outside the U.S., have a number of syndicates focused on them. The most notable multi-sport American syndicate has been led by Billy Walters, who supposedly has only ever had one losing year in four decades of betting, a period that features multimillion-dollar bets on the Super Bowl. But by and large, U.S. sports aren’t nearly as influenced by syndicates as global sports are—yet.

One potential change institutional betting on sports could make that could alter the U.S. market would be eroding the profit margins of companies that focus on the active retail sports bettor market. Financial services firm Susquehanna International Group is building out its capability to be a market maker in sports through its SIG Sports Investment and Nellie Analytics subsidiaries. Susquehanna is known on Wall Street as a large trader in foreign exchange markets as well as in stocks and their derivatives, like options. Less known is that the firm’s cofounder, Jeff Yass, got his start in the 1980s as part of a small syndicate that placed tens of thousands of wagers on U.S. horse races, using statistical probabilities to correctly guess the order of finish of seven horses. They were right in just three races, but it was enough to more than quadruple their money, according to a profile of Yass by ProPublica.

With sports betting in the firm’s blood, Susquehanna is now believed to be the largest institutional sports player in the U.S. Unlike syndicates, the firm’s aim is to act as the market maker for trades in various sports, according to a 2021 podcast by Doug Yass, son of Jeff and an analyst at the company. At the time of the broadcast, the firm had 30 people in Nellie’s sports division, including quants—the mathematicians who make statistical models—and traders. The group focuses on in-game wagering in the NBA, NFL, MLB and PGA Tour, aiming to make money by creating betting markets in which it has positions on both sides of a wager while expecting its superior statistical modeling will mean it ultimately profits based on how the majority of bets play out. Last year, Susquehanna bought 13% of Australian sports book PointsBet, through which it expects to improve its statistical modeling and tools.

“There are major betting syndicates that employ hundreds of people that have focused on the big sports [in Europe] like soccer, tennis, horse racing, cricket,” said Yass on the podcast. “We see the amounts of volumes that get traded—they’re gigantic. So we’re not really coming up with anything new here. We just want to take that model, bring it to the U.S. and apply it to U.S. sports.”

The upside of institutionalization for sports leagues is that the ability of fans to make more in-game bets could bring much more fan engagement, a key to expanding league appeal in the long term. The downside for retail sports books is that Susquehanna expects it will slash the “vig”—the money bookies make on bets—significantly, according to Yass. As Yass told Sportico last year, “Our bet [is] that the best price is going to win.”