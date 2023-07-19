Activision Blizzard to Offer $6M Severance to Overwatch Owners

Change is on the horizon for the Overwatch League.

Activision Blizzard Inc. announced Tuesday it plans to amend its agreement with its 19 team owners and will offer them a $6 million termination fee at the end of this current season if there’s no official objection. The total amount in payouts will be roughly $114 million, the company said.

The new update to the contract comes during a transition period in which the parent company has already begun making changes, reportedly laying off roughly 50 people in its esports department. Now, the future of one of the biggest esports leagues in the world is unclear. The severance offer likely means an upcoming dramatic overhaul, or even extinction, for the pro esports league, which has faced declining viewership.

“Our collaborative arrangements for our professional esports leagues continue to face headwinds,” the company said in a statement.

Activision Blizzard, which is in the process of completing a $69 billion merger with Microsoft, reported second quarter financials on Tuesday. Both the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League helped generate $237 million in net revenue in a six-month period, which is up $39 million from the same time last year. Total revenues from the Overwatch League comprise less than 1% of the consolidated net revenues for the company. Activision overall posted a net cash positive position of about $9.5 billion for the quarter that ended on June 30.

Backed by CEO Bobby Kotick, Overwatch gained steam during its first season in 2017 with franchises selling for more than $20 million. The league received buy-in from several notable pro team sports owners, including the New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft, the Los Angeles Rams’ Stan Kroenke and former New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon. Since then, team owners like Kroenke have laid off members of their esports staff and pivoted their own investments in that space.

Activision’s struggle to make the Overwatch and Call of Duty leagues viable has had an impact on the esports industry at large, and the latest change in the owners’ agreement could spell the end of the once popular league.