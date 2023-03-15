Vegas Formula One VIP Packages Rev Past the Million-Dollar Mark

The inaugural Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is still nine months away, but it’s already promising to be a high-roller event based on its VIP packages—some of which are going for well over $1 million for the three-day November event.

Over 300,000 fans are expected to attend the race, according to organizers, and the 3.8-mile racetrack swerves between the casinos and the hotels of the Las Vegas strip to accommodate several VIP viewing areas.

The average ticket price is $7,000, almost twice as expensive as the average price for the Miami Crypto.com Grand Prix ($4,600) according to a study by King Casino Bonus. A small batch of tickets that were made available last November sold out within 45 minutes of going on sale. Additional tickets (except for the $15,000-a-person tickets to the sold-out Paddock Club) will be available to fans starting March 20. The next round of sales includes private suites and several VIP packages that range between $2,500 and $10,000 per ticket.

Meanwhile, the strip’s hotels are racing each other to bring another level of luxury to well-heeled F1 fans.

MGM Resorts International and the Bellagio are building grandstands atop the Bellagio Lake, the strip’s iconic fountain.

The Chinese hotel chain Resort World’s 888 Experience, priced at $888,000, includes a three-night stay in the hotel’s palace suites and deluxe rooms, $20,000 in promo chips, two custom tailoring and styling services, six tickets to the sold-out Paddock Club and 10 grandstand tickets.

One of the founding partners of the race, Wynn Hotel, is offering a $1 million Wynn Grid Club package for six people, including a four-night stay in the Encore Three Bedroom Duplex, unlimited Dom Perignon and caviar, dining in Delilah restaurant, spa treatments and exclusive access to the racetrack.

Not to be outdone, for $5 million, Caesars hotel has the Emperor Package: five-night accommodations for 12 guests in the hotel’s Nobu Sky Villa, perched 140 feet above the strip with a terrace that can host up to 75 guests to watch the race accompanied by meals created by the celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa. The package includes 12 tickets to the Paddock Club, a Rolls-Royce with a personal driver, spa treatments and access to Adele’s sold-out show, Weekends With Adele.