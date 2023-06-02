Business Beyond the Game: Ice Cube on the Big3, Contract With Black America

Ice Cube is poised to take the Big3 to the next level. The co-founder of the 3-on-3 pro basketball league looks to increase the league’s presence internationally ahead of its sixth season, which starts June 26. This summer, the Big3 is hosting a game outside of North America for the first time—the championship and All-Star games will be played in London’s O2 Arena on Aug. 26.

When he’s not tending to his hoops executive duties, Cube also continues to push for advocacy through economic-inclusion initiative, the Contract with Black America. The NFL partnered with CWBA in 2021 and has committed more than $120 million to support various Black-owned businesses. Cube hopes to get the other major U.S. sports leagues on board with the initiative.

The hip-hop star also fills his time with various engagements, from jumping on a short summer music tour to being the voice of Superfly in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Cube joined Sportico’s Business Beyond the Game to discuss running his 12-team league and the importance of Black enterprise. The filmmaker and actor also touched on an array of topics from the parallels between athletes and music artists to the greatest business lessons he’s learned along the way.

