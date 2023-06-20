Harris Blitzer, Arctos Buying Into Joe Gibbs Racing

Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, is taking a minority stake in Joe Gibbs Racing in a transaction that includes swapping equity to make Joe Gibbs a limited partner in HBSE.

Sports-focused private equity fund Arctos Sports Partners is also investing in Joe Gibbs Racing, according to a press release from companies.

“Joe is a winner,” Josh Harris said in a press release. “First in football and then with Joe Gibbs Racing, he has led organizations that build winning cultures based on strong values and a deep commitment to family and faith. This investment and partnership aims to support his vision.”

Terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

Joe Gibbs Racing is a NASCAR team founded by Gibbs in 1992, the same year he first retired from a Hall of Fame football coaching career with the NFL’s Washington franchise, which he guided to three Super Bowl victories. The Washington team is being bought for $6 billion by a Harris-led group that’s a separate, non-HBSE entity.

The minority stake taken by HBSE and Arctos will allow the 82-year-old Gibbs and his family to maintain control of the racing team, which claims to be the winningest NASCAR team in the circuit’s top three national series. In turn, Gibbs’ LP stake in HBSE will give him part ownership of the group’s NBA and NHL franchises, Newark’s Prudential Center, an esports franchise, a minor league hockey and G League basketball team, and investment arms including the Sixers Innovation Lab.

Arctos is an investment fund focused on minority ownership stakes in professional sports teams. Founded in 2019, it has about $6.6 billion in assets under management.