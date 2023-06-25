Monumental’s Deal With Qatari Sovereign Wealth: Five Takeaways

Over the past three years, major U.S. sports leagues have warmed to the idea of accepting institutional money. Those efforts passed a notable milestone last week when the parent of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals agreed to accept an investment from the sovereign wealth fund of the Qatari state.

The Qatar Investment Authority will buy about 5% of Monumental Sports & Entertainment in a deal that values the company at $4.05 billion, according to someone familiar with the terms. The purchase still needs approval from the NBA, but it would mark the first time that a sovereign wealth fund buys directly into a major U.S. sports franchise.

How important is that milestone? What should we make of the price? And what’s next for Monumental? Here are some quick thoughts on the news:

Latest of Many: Sovereign wealth investing in global sports is nothing new. Perhaps most notably, major soccer clubs like Paris Saint-Germain (Qatar Sports Investment), Manchester City (UAE’s Abu Dhabi United Group), and Newcastle (Saudi Arabia’s PIF) have state-backed owners. But there are plenty of other examples. Earlier this month, the PGA Tour, main European tour and PIF agreed to form a joint venture that would hold their commercial golf assets, a shocking deal that could forever alter professional golf. (Sportico legal analyst Michael McCann recently wrote about how the golf deal compares to QIA’s Monumental investment).



If you widen the scope, sovereign wealth funds are already all over U.S. sports via public equity holdings, investments in private companies like Fanatics and CAA, and by backing some of the same private equity giants that have already invested in U.S. franchises. Billionaire team owners have also taken money from sovereign wealth funds in other parts of their portfolios.

What’s Different Here?: This Monumental deal is the first in U.S. team sports that removes all of those added layers of abstraction—QIA is directly buying a piece of the ownership group. How much that matters likely depends on how you feel about the idea of these deals in the first place. Many people accuse wealthy foreign governments of trying to use high-profile investments to launder their public image. It is known as sportswashing, and it’s been a central part of the criticism of investments made by funds from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, two countries with well documented human rights concerns. For those worried that sports are being used for that purpose, the proximity of the two parties in this deal is significant.

The Price: For decades, people buying minority stakes in U.S. sports teams were given favorable terms to do so. The so-called “LP discount” was commonplace because minority owners often have no board vote, no say in team governance, and less freedom to dictate the future of their equity (the QIA deal, for example, is a fully passive investment). As the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS have warmed to this new class of institutional investor, it’s been unclear whether that “LP discount” would hold.



It seems likely that Monumental would sell for more than $4.05 billion if the entire company—which includes major teams, real estate, media and technology—were to trade hands. Sportico values the Wizards ($2.7 billion) and Capitals ($1.22 billion) at $3.92 billion by themselves, and while those teams should make up the vast majority of Monumental’s enterprise value, we’ve seen recent NBA and NHL control stakes trade for significant mark-ups relative to Sportico’s calculations.



For example, Sportico valued the NBA’s Phoenix Suns at $3 billion shortly before Mat Ishbia agreed to buy the control stake in a $4 billion deal. Sportico valued the NHL’s Ottawa Senators at $655 million and Michael Andlauer recently reached an agreement to buy the franchise for nearly $1 billion.

Location, Location, Location: People often make high-profile sports investments not just for the franchise itself, but also because it might help other business interests, whether that’s a nearby real estate project or a growing media empire. It’s unclear whether Monumental’s proximity to the nation’s capital played any part in QIA’s interest in these particular franchises, but it’s not crazy to think that a sovereign wealth fund might be attracted to growing its portfolio in a city with such geopolitical significance. D.C. sports games are frequented by senators, presidents and supreme court justices, and QIA already has investments in the city via CityCenterDC, a 10-acre development just blocks from Monumental’s Capital One Arena.