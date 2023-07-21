Washington Commanders Sale Closes, Harris Is New Team Owner

The sale of the Washington Commanders has closed, and private equity investor Josh Harris is now the official team owner, according to someone familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment. With the transaction, Harris will now assume full control of the NFL franchise from Dan Snyder. The record $6.05 billion purchase was unanimously approved by NFL owners on Thursday.
The Commanders open training camp on July 27.
