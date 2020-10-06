Fortnite MasterClass on Tap From Gamer Training Startup

A Silicon Valley startup wants to make you a better Fortnite player. Launching today, AdvanceClub will soon offer MasterClass-style video series featuring star players and 1-on-1 virtual training sessions with coaches for $10 per month.

2019 Fortnite World Cup champ Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf and 100 Thieves pro Martin “MrSavage” Foss Andersen are profiled in the first videos as they discuss their paths to success and their tricks of the trade.

With the average Fortnite player dropping over $50 on in-game items, AdvanceClub CEO JT Nguyen believes plenty will shell out to improve their play.

“My Advance Class was created so I could give back to my loyal fans and the Fortnite community” Bugha said in a statement. “Every day on stream I’m asked for advice on things like how to prepare, how to improve and how to manage different in-game situations. I’ve partnered with AdvanceClub to create my personal Advance Class as a way to answer all of these questions and make it simple to watch all in one location.”

Nguyen wants to serve parents too, with Bugha’s dad speaking on how to manage a highly motivated gamer. “AdvanceClub has the tools and resources to help parents,” Nguyen said. “We’re trying to build that as part of our core offering.”

He said so-called “Advance Classes” on other games could come in the future. Meanwhile, AdvanceClub will offer updated content to keep up as Fortnite strategies evolve and adjust to tweaks made by the game developer, Epic Games. Paying members will also get access to exclusive tournaments.

Before launching AdvanceClub, Nguyen built Gameflip, an online marketplace for both gaming training and digital items. AdvanceClub has received funding from Bullpen Capital, GoAhead Ventures, Lightbank, and PlayNext.

“If you watch Steph Curry on MasterClass, that’s the level of inspiration I think esports needs today,” Nguyen said.