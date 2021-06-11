Amazon Vet Steers From Wearable Tech to Data Analytics as Market Matures

More PMC Sites
Variety
Variety Joins Exceptional Minds as Exclusive Sponsor of The Exceptional Alumni Award
ArtNews
Fragments of 4,500-Year-Old Neolithic Cabin Discovered in Southwest China
Deadline
Rafael Nadal squares off against Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals Friday with history on the line for both tennis aces. A Djokovic victory in the semis—and in the Sunday final—would…
More than 400 people from at least 11 countries have registered their interest in purchasing an NFT from Necaxa that comes with 1% ownership of the Liga MX club
Sportico reported that last Sunday’s Showtime pay-per-view boxing event, headlined by the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul bout, is tracking toward one million (or slightly more) domestic buys…
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly making moves from Adidas, Footwear News reports. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the pro football player is leaving his longtime ties…
English soccer club Norwich City is ending its jersey partnership with gambling company BK8 after just five days, following outcry from fans about the group’s ads that feature scantily-clad…
Copyright © 2021 Sportico Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.Powered by WordPress.com VIP