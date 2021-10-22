Game Maker GreenPark Raises $31 Million to Build a Sports Metaverse

Game developer GreenPark Sports has raised a $31 million Series B round to build a digital world for sports fans. Terraform Capital led the round, joined by Galaxy Interactive, Sapphire Sport, SignalFire, ADvantage and others. FTX’s crypto-focused Alameda Research also invested, pointing toward GreenPark’s NFT future.

GreenPark opened its virtual doors for early access users at the beginning of 2021, offering fan bases a way to interact with each other and compete against rivals in a collection of minigames and prediction contests. Each user is represented by a custom avatar, and the online world currently includes areas dedicated to League of Legends, LaLiga and the NBA.

In May, the startup announced a partnership with Immutable X to add NFTs to its experience; the plan is to integrate them into the ecosystem by early 2022. The first tokens will be available in a matter of weeks. The latest round of funding also included first-time participation from Nassef Sawiris’ NNS Group, Gaingels, and DH.VC.

“GreenPark Sports is committed to creating the de facto new fan experience, providing unique and innovative ways to engage today’s modern sports fans,” CEO Ken Martin said in a statement. “We’ll continue to push even further with GreenPark Sports as a fan-first approach that presents new expansive social experiences for them to connect, celebrate and activate their fandom into a multi-sport metaverse.”

Martin, who previously created the BLITZ marketing agency, co-founded GreenPark in 2018 with former founders and CEOs of YouTube and Zappos. Going forward, the company plans to expand its presence beyond its app to include tie-ins with other platforms like Twitter and Discord. “We want to be the single source of truth for fandom,” Martin told Sportico in August. “It’s going to become a metalayer across everything.”