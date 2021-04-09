Triller To Launch NFT Marketplace, Starting With Unique Jake Paul Fight Clips

Short-form video app Triller will offer a built-in NFT marketplace within weeks, controlling stakeholder Ryan Kavanaugh said in an interview. Parent company TrillerNet will use its ‘Fight Club’ boxing offering to showcase the platform and blockchain’s potential for creators.

The company will start by selling a unique 30-second clip of Jake Paul knocking out Nate Robinson during a November fight night. Rather than the one shown during the pay-per-view event, the NFT clip was newly put together using Triller’s footage.

“A lot of the NFTs sold in the past, every person in the world has a copy, so what are you owning?” Kavanaugh said. “What we’re selling is a specific moment and piece of content that we can’t ever use either…. No one else in the world will have it unless you want them to have it.”

The winner will also receive a tokenized clip of the last 30 seconds of Paul’s April 17 fight against wrestler and MMA competitor Ben Askren. The bidding is set to end 30 seconds after that contest does, with the winner receiving the clip within 24 hours.

“We haven’t gone out to do a valuation because we’re focusing more on the art side,” Kavanaugh said. “There is a monetary value if someone wants to license it.”

Paul, who has over 20 million YouTube subscribers, has expressed a commitment to boxing. He’s also launching his own NFT collection to coincide with the fight. Jake’s brother Logan sold $5 million in NFTs in February as the category exploded in popularity.

Triller developed its marketplace with Amplify.ai. “We’ve spent millions creating our own Ethereum token that can sit on any platform or market,” Kavanaugh said. “It basically allows for any talent to push three buttons and create their own NFT.”

Triller vaulted to the top of the App Store late last summer as competitor TikTok faced governmental scrutiny. Now, the company has reportedly been “engaging in active discussions” towards a potential SPAC merger to go public.

Triller reportedly sold over 1.5 million pay-per-views for its November event, which the company claimed was the eighth-highest-selling boxing PPV ever. Triller Fight Club is co-owned by Snoop Dogg and Kavanaugh. The rapper, Justin Bieber, Major Lazer and others are set to perform at the April 17 fight night. “This event is more like making a tentpole movie than a boxing match,” Kavanaugh said in a statement.

Pay-per-views for the event, held in Atlanta, will cost $49.99, with only 100 tickets being given to the public to attend live. “One of the first rules of fight club is there are no tickets for sale to attend the event,” TrillerNet co-founder and co-owner Bobby Sarnevesht said in a statement. “We are maximizing the arena, cameras and lighting to bring the fight into everyone’s living room or mobile phone.” Offering highlights as NFTs represents one way for the company to capitalize without that gate revenue.