Former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany Joins ShotTracker as Adviser

Former Big Ten Conference commissioner Jim Delany has joined DDSports Inc. as a special adviser on strategy and partnership for the company’s ShotTracker tool.

Delany retired at the beginning of 2020 and has since opened his own consultancy and teamed with agent Sandy Montag on college consulting work. In his 31 years as commissioner, Delany oversaw the launch of the Big Ten Network and three rounds of conference expansion while playing a hand in larger NCAA developments like the College Football Playoff.

“Jim Delany has always been a big thinker who gets things done, and that thought process will be welcomed and crucial for us as we expand and grow,” ShotTracker co-founder and president Davyeon Ross said in a statement. “He has always been a fervent supporter of our work, and it is a pleasure to have him officially part of our team now.”

ShotTracker uses ball, court and player sensors to generate live stats and detailed insights for teams as well as broadcasters. It currently partners with 63 men’s and women’s basketball programs across 12 conferences, with eyes on expanding beyond basketball.

The company recently raised $13 million with strategic investment from Evertz Technologies, Verizon Ventures and Hearst Ventures.

“Sub second latency, seamless broadcast integration and greater content options for millions of fans is going to be essential for any technology that wants to engage as a business these days, and ShotTracker has all of that and more,” Delany said in a statement. “This is a platform that has been built for where college sports is heading in the coming years, both from a team analytics side and from a commercial side, and I am excited to be able to help participate in the expansion of the business.”