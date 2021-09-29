LaLiga Tech Unveils New Fan-Engagement Tools, Anti-Piracy Deal

LaLiga Tech officially launched a suite of products—developed in-house and focusing on digitalization—for other leagues, teams and organizations to utilize. The technology-focused subsidiary of Spain’s top soccer league also announced deals with World Padel Tour, the international circuit for paddle tennis, and Millicom, one of the top telecom operators in Latin America.

Developed over the last six years by a team of more than 140 specialists, these products, connected by a single data-based ecosystem, are designed to help organizations in three main categories: fan engagement, content enhancement and competition management.

LaLiga Tech’s fan engagement tools include building OTT streaming platforms and software to analyze viewing patterns; creating competition apps, such as fantasy gaming; and enabling fans digital in-venue experiences.

For teams and leagues, the company’s Mediacoach software will provide a real-time match data platform. Their software also tracks the world’s major betting markets in real time and analyzes patterns around global sporting events, detecting any irregularities.

Regarding content protection, LaLiga Tech offers a global monitoring software and analysis to instantly detect and remove illegal content, such as audio-visual piracy or brand counterfeiting.

Miguel Angel Leal, the newly appointed chief executive of LaLiga Tech who spoke at the official launch on Tuesday, said that the technology arm’s products have made LaLiga a digital leader in recent years. LaLiga is the fourth-ranked sports competition globally by revenue outside the domestic market—after the NBA, Premier League and the Champions League.

“Sports and entertainment have an enormous opportunity to build on its emotional connection with fans by taking a data-led approach to understanding fan behaviors and design modern, engaging and profitable experiences,” he said.

Millicom, which owns pay-TV broadcaster Tigo Sports, has signed an anti-piracy agreement to protect its rights to Costa Rica’s first division soccer league.

“The commitment of Tigo Sports in the fight against piracy, the protection of consumer rights and the well-being of the clubs is absolute and is reflected in the signing of this contract,” said Julio Sosa, the director of Tigo Sports. “With the support of LaLiga Content Protection and our team, we are at the same professional level as the largest global sports companies.”

For World Padel Tour, LaLiga Tech will develop a series of fan-facing technology platforms, focusing on building an OTT streaming platform for the tour.

LaLiga, the parent company of LaLiga Tech, recently signed a $2.7 billion deal with the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners. Under the deal CVC will receive a 10% stake in the joint venture that controls all of LaLiga’s businesses including its technology platform.

LaLiga Tech works with numerous additional clients, including Dorna Sports, Moto GP, the Jupiler Pro League, Sky Mexico and the Royal Belgian Football Association.