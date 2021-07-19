Julie Foudy, Swin Cash Back LeagueApps in $15 Million Series B Fund Raise

LeagueApps, a youth sports management platform that provides technological support to more than 3,000 youth sports organizations in the U.S., announced it has closed $15 million in Series B funding. The round, led by Contour Venture Funds, brought the company’s total funding to $35 million.

In conjunction with the new financing, several former athletes, such as Julie Foudy (soccer), Swin Cash (basketball) and Derrick Dockery (football), as well as Peter J. Holt, the chairman of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, join this round as individual backers. Returning investor Elysian Park Ventures—the private investment arm of the ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers—participated, too.

“We are doubling down in growing our product, our engineering capabilities, hiring, tripling, quadrupling the number of engineers in our staff,” said Benita Fitzgerald-Mosley, head of community and impact for LeagueApps and a former Olympic champion hurdler. “And by doing that, we will create more opportunities for youth sports organizers to be as effective as they can be, and providing these experiences to grow their businesses.”

LeagueApps is projected to hire 60% more staff through 2022, surpassing 150 employees. The company will also use the funds for technology, such as computers and tablets for children. The platform itself facilitates registering, organizing and communication between team members.

“Investors are a key part of our team, and we’re excited to welcome so many incredible new institutions and individuals who can help us realize not only our business goals but also partner with us in transforming an industry and the lives of millions,” said Jeremy Goldberg, president of LeagueApps.

In the past, the company received investment from MLB, and LeagueApps software is made available to all leagues affiliated with MLB’s Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program for underserved communities. LeagueApps also sponsors the new PRO Youth Development Changemaker Award given by the nonprofit PRO Sports Assembly.