Amazon’s March Into Sports Continues with NHL AWS Data Deal

Amazon Web Services and the NHL announced a deal Wednesday that will give the league access to AWS’ cloud hosting and data analysis tools.

“AWS’ state-of-the-art technology and services will provide us with capabilities to deliver analytics and insights that highlight the speed and skill of our game to drive deeper fan engagement,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We intend to … provide advanced analysis to our teams, officials, and media partners faster than ever before.”

AWS powers the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, such as completion probability and top speed, thanks to a partnership dating back to 2017; the company has similar roles with leagues around the world. The NFL is even looking at using AWS’ computer vision technology to predict and prevent injuries.

“AWS is working with the world’s most renowned sports leagues to better understand their data,” said AWS CEO Andy Jassy, who was recently named as Jeff Bezos’ replacement atop the tech titan. “With this agreement, AWS will provide our industry-leading cloud technology to the NHL, becoming a foundational partner in delivering NHL performance analytics, and collaborating to enhance the way people experience hockey by providing more engaging content and greater insights to fans.”

AWS head of global sports marketing Matt Hurst pointed to faceoff predictions and goalie performance as two areas that could be ripe for more advanced stats during games. “Together we’re working to turn the NHL stockpile of data into innovation both on and off the ice,” he said. New analytics are expected to roll out during the current season. The NHL deal also includes management of new 4k video feeds that will be available to officials, teams and viewers.

The NHL has leaned into data in recent years. It implemented puck and player tracking systems this season to generate new data for TV viewers and bettors, though issues with the pucks put that part of the rollout on hold. The league also partnered with startup Pramana to better leverage its historical database.