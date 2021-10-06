NFT Gaming Expands as Sorare Bundesliga Deal Takes Aim at Top Shot

With a Bundesliga partnership announced Wednesday, Sorare is taking a step on Top Shot’s turf. In 2022 the France-based fantasy NFT startup will sell collectible digital video moments from 36 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 teams.

Sorare separates itself by offering collectors the ability to use their NFTs in fantasy sports contests for real money. The new videos will be used in moments-only tournaments, and Sorare plans to expand the video element to other leagues around the world. Last month, the company announced a partnership with Spain’s LaLiga. LaLiga also has a deal with Dapper Labs, the NBA Top Shot makers who popularized the concept of collecting NFT sports highlight videos. Dapper Labs executives have talked in the past about adding gaming elements to its platform.

“We are delighted to be partners with such a dynamic and exciting company,” Bundesliga International CEO Robert Klein said in a statement. “NFTs are a digital technology of the future that should not be underestimated—especially in the sport sector.”

Sorare announced a $680 million Series B funding round that valued the company at $4.3 billion (for those keeping score at home, Dapper Labs landed a $7.6 billion valuation around the same time.) SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 led the round. At the time, Sorare had 600,000 registered users, with Q2 sales numbers growing 51-fold from 2020 to 2021. Sorare planned to use the new funding for hires and partnerships, as well as its biggest marketing pushes yet. It also has its eyes on offering experiences in sports besides soccer.