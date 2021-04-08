WWE Battles for Digital Dollars With Undertaker NFT

WWE is hopping into the NFT ring Saturday with its first release highlighting moments from The Undertaker’s career.

The collection is headlined by two 1-of-1 digital items that come with real world perks like front-row WrestleMania tickets and a custom belt. WWE is also selling $1,000 and $100 tokens over the weekend. The Undertaker (i.e. Mark Calaway) announced his retirement in June of 2020.

“WWE’s first-ever NFT collection presents an opportunity to own a digital piece of history featuring The Undertaker, one of the most iconic Superstars in sports entertainment,” WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan said in a statement. “This will also allow WWE to deepen our connection with the WWE Universe during our biggest event, WrestleMania.”

WrestleMania 37 starts at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, with attendance capped at 25 percent in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The event will also be streamed on Peacock.

NonFungible recently calculated that average NFT prices have dropped by more than 60 percent from their February highs, but remain 10 times higher than the averages six months ago.

“[WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon] has a big philosophy of not wanting to be the first person to jump into the pool, but you also don’t want to be the last,” WWE executive VP Triple H said on a recent podcast, according to Fightful. “That’s where we are and we look at all the options. In some ways, we’re tailor-made for [NFTs] rather than some random dunk in the NBA. Our moments are iconic.”