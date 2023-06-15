How AI Will Be ‘Smart Enough’ to Enhance Professional Sports

Today’s guest columnist is John Spade, CTO of Athletes Unlimited.

A few years ago, I attended a sports tech summit in the San Francisco Bay Area where the speaker joked that every business plan in Silicon Valley had been dusted off to include AI in their prospectus. Knowing laughter filled the room—it was early days for us all to fully comprehend the power of artificial intelligence but not something to be ignored. Since then, fleeting technology crazes, from trading JPEGs of apes to mixed reality experiences, have peaked and plateaued, but the era of AI is real and now upon us.

The key to understanding AI is that the technology doesn’t have to be intelligent; it just has to be “smart enough.”

In the case of language-based AI models, it’s become increasingly more sophisticated and pervasive to the point where conversational AI has some depth. Users have flagged flaws and exposed some security issues, but there’s no doubt AI has reached a point where it is “smart enough” to begin to change the way we work. And while it’s unlikely to displace most jobs, it will definitely change the nature of them.

At Athletes Unlimited, where we manage a network of four sports leagues, we’re constantly looking for ways to streamline our operations. With 132 professional games each year across basketball, softball, volleyball and lacrosse, we produce a tremendous amount of photo and video content.

At AU, our leagues run condensed seasons where athletes compete to climb to the top of a leader board based on individual and team metrics. Individual athletes have to perform well, but their team has to win to advance. Additionally, each week the teams are redrafted by the top four players. This creates a lot of permutations, as the teams and their leadership can change each week. The need for team points means many intangible things can contribute, such as a player who is uncanny in her ability to be in a position to disrupt on defensive, yet does not score goals. How might AI contribute analysis to these difficult-to-measure actions?

This year, our plan is to leverage AI to help our creative team design and generate graphics, starting with simple tasks. (For example, “Show me Sydney Colson launching a half-court shot from space.”) We’ll build from there.

The use of AI in video tagging is evolving quickly, allowing the automatic clipping of significant events during the game (3-pointer by No. 21), leaving the logging staff only to mark the quality of that play. The advanced systems are tagging plays using the statistics data feed combined with optical recognition of jerseys or faces, but these are early days. It will take time before AI can reliably distinguish between game action, a replay or crowd shots with certainty.

For AI to be a true game-changer, we will need large AI data models, which require advanced programming, data science and machine learning. We simply cannot yet load sport stats into a database, tell AI that it is softball, and then ask it questions or wait for insights.

We are fed a lot of statistics while watching games, nuggets like how an athlete makes 32% of her shots from a particular spot, but the data are thus far one dimensional. Where AI will get spooky is when it starts to reveal our unconscious automations. A coach may make choices under certain game conditions depending on place on field, time left in game, opponent and current score without really thinking about it. Similarly, a pitcher might make choices beyond the current count that could include opponent, score, batter and even how the humidity is affecting their grip. This is how AI-based multi-dimensional and forward predicting comes into play.

This next-level AI mapping is coming. In time, we will be able to tell an AI-based platform: “Here’s a bunch of lacrosse data and supporting video. Who are the top five defensive players?” Or perhaps, “What combinations of players on the field lead to the most scoring against goalie X?”

This sort of AI analysis will require merging the natural language model processing and data set analysis together. Until we can load our data and explain what it means in the same way we would to a colleague, this depth of predictive, conversational AI models will remain out of reach for most organizations. At least for now.

Yet the changes AI will bring to sports are definitely on the horizon—even if that horizon is not yet viewable from my house in the metaverse.

Spade is CTO for Athletes Unlimited, a network of professional sports leagues. He is a patented inventor and former CIO of the Florida Panthers.