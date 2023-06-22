All-Seeing AI: One Day Technology Can Bring Consistency to Officiating

Today’s guest columnist is Bill Squadron, assistant professor of Sport Management at Elon University and senior advisor to the AI-driven sports technology company Pramana Labs.

It is time for the major professional sports leagues to consider seriously the use of technology to officiate their games.

With artificial intelligence now able to assist in operating automobiles and manage retail transactions—not to mention write term papers on the works of Michelangelo—the sports world needs to use it to solve its biggest problem. Fans should no longer have to live with blown charging and pass interference calls, or endless reviews of video that disrupt the flow of the action.

More than 20 years ago the company I co-founded, Sportvision, introduced the K Zone with ESPN, which tracked every baseball pitch. It could have replaced umpire-called balls and strikes then, and today Major League Baseball is testing that change in the minor leagues. In tennis, the tracking system pioneered by Hawkeye is now being used to call all lines at the U.S. Open.

The virtue of these applications is consistency. Referees, umpires, linespeople and other officials are dedicated and highly skilled at their craft, under the circumstances. Those circumstances are that as players become more athletic, and the action becomes more physical and faster, no human being can make accurate, split-second judgments without regularly committing errors.

For many decades we have rationalized these errors as “part of the game.” But that is because we had to; there was no choice. We should not be deluded by that rationalization, however; incorrect calls are not part of the game. The game is the game, and the kind of human errors that make sporting events exciting and unpredictable (the dropped pass, the botched grounder, the missed free throw) are not the same as officiating mistakes costing athletes a rightfully earned victory.

As many players, commentators and fans have noted, one of the most frustrating aspects of this element of sport is consistency. When does a tackle in soccer draw a yellow card? When is offensive holding whistled, when it seems like it could be called on every play? Why does one pitcher seem to be getting the high strike, when the other does not? When is a moving screen really a foul?

Technology would allow calls to be made consistently, which would ensure fairness to each side. In addition, it would eliminate the incessant haranguing of officials, allowing athletes to focus on the game and get rid of an unpleasant part of the fan experience. It would also put an end to the interminable video reviews.

Today, the current state of technology does not yet support complete officiating of games. But the underlying tracking and AI components are there. Indeed, the major leagues are already tracking every movement of the players and ball or puck. The next step is to embark on a development initiative that would, some years from now, get us to the point where a system could tell if an outfielder trapped a ball, if defensive holding should be flagged, if a collision was cross-checking or a clean hit.

The development of such a system will not be easy. High-resolution cameras can certainly drive AI-based calculations that reflect all game play and rules, but the system must be able to address the nuances of each sport. Banging underneath for a rebound may be completely acceptable contact, where a light touch on the wrist on a 3-point shot is not. The types of contact on crossing patterns that constitute offensive pass interference—and the contact that does not—will require extensive machine learning to develop decision-making in sync with the game.

Moreover, the movement toward automated officiating can be gradual. Certain calls can be technology-based almost immediately: balls and strikes, out of bounds calls, offsides (in football, hockey and soccer). The use of technology can be phased in over time.

Live officials will still be essential, even if we get to the stage some years from now where all calls are automated. Managing a game involving human emotions and intense competition will still require human beings. A machine may be able to call a baseball thrown behind a batter’s head a ball, but an umpire must make decisions about warnings and ejections.

There will be instinctive resistance to what would seem like a radical change. And it will definitely require significant testing and demonstrations to build confidence in such a system. But the benefits of consistency, accuracy and reliability will ultimately lead to widespread enthusiasm.

Leagues speak frequently about the importance of their games’ integrity. What could be more integral to integrity than accurate, consistent application of the rules and fans’ confidence in the correct outcome?

Technology has delivered numerous advances in sport—better equipment, advanced training facilities, instant replay, Jumbotrons, secondary ticketing, the yellow line. As AI continues to expand, we should not be afraid to utilize it to strengthen the game, as the U.S. Open has done. The time has come to allow it to solve sport’s officiating challenge.

Squadron has spent several decades in the sports media and technology industry, including as co-founder and CEO of Sportvision, president of Bloomberg Sports and special counsel to Genius Sports.