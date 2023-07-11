Greenfly Acquires AI Startup to Improve Shortform Sports Curation

Digital content management platform Greenfly has acquired Miro AI in a multimillion-dollar transaction that demonstrates how machine learning technology could shape sports content organization and distribution.

Founded in 2017 by Taylor Host, Jamie Wilde and Evan Kroft, Miro uses tech to identify athletes and logos inside photos and videos. For instance, the company provides a service that helps marathons and athletic brands identify runners by bib numbers or footwear. With a specific focus on sports content, Miro has trained its models to describe actions in a given athletic scene, like goals—or goal celebrations—and be more successful recognizing athletes’ faces even when they’re wearing headgear.

“We came across Miro and started working with them and were just absolutely blown away by what they were able to do and how far ahead of the rest of the industry it was,” Greenfly CEO Daniel Kirschner said in an interview. “We realized, at some point, just how critical it was to be able to organize content in this way, how incredible they were at it, and really how much value we were able to add to what they do and they were able to add to what we did.”

Greenfly helps athletes, teams and leagues capture, organize and access digital media. Founded by Kirschner and former MLB All-Star Shawn Green in 2014, the company initially focused on helping sports properties coordinate social media production by making it easier to give athletes and teams access to tagged imagery that they could then post online. Now, the platform helps certain league partners move millions of pieces of content over the course of the season, bringing in assets from the likes of Getty Images. Some organizations have additional employees uploading content directly from mobile devices.

Greenfly’s clients include MLB, ESPN and the NHL. With Miro’s tech more deeply integrated into the offering, teams can quickly search through their content for specific kinds of highlights to share with followers, among other use cases.

“Our whole business is really oriented toward the growth and consumption of short-form content,” Kirschner said. Moving from linear environments to short-form pieces also means curating clips for specific audiences on specific platforms at specific times. And doing that curation relies on reliable metadata, something Greenfly will lean on Miro’s algorithms for.

“It’s easy to generate enormous volumes of content,” he added. “But if you can’t find short, user-relevant content, you’re really destroying a lot of value.”

In 2021, Greenfly announced it had raised over $23 million in venture capital financing to date. NBA All-Star Chris Paul joined as an investor at that point.

While Kirschner emphasized the benefits of now having trained AI engineers in-house as that technology continues to change how business is done, Miro will continue working with third-party clients as well.

“The integration of our team and technology with the world’s leading content orchestration platform is going to enable us to deliver even more innovative game-changing solutions for the sports industry,” Miro AI CEO Evan Kroft said in a statement. “We’re excited to deliver more value to our existing portfolio of customers while collaborating with Greenfly to power the future of short-form content for the industry.”