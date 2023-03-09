Genius Sports, NBA Team Up on ‘Dragon’ Technology

Second Spectrum and the NBA announced a multiyear partnership expansion Thursday, centered around what the video analytics and data company sees as the next generation of action technology.

Called “Dragon,” the new ball and player tech offering increases the number of locational data points gathered during a game by orders of magnitude. The impacts could stretch from more detailed analysis done by teams to higher fidelity live virtual recreations on experimental broadcasts.

As part of the announcement, the NBA will use Second Spectrum’s augmentation technology to create enhanced graphics on alternate telecasts available via League Pass. The tech’s impact could be felt as soon as next season, and it may also trickle out to other media partners as well as additional sports and leagues.

“We have developed the next fundamental shift in tracking technology,” Second Spectrum chief commercial officer Michael D’Auria said in an interview. “It’s a new paradigm for tracking that is a step function beyond what is possible today, going from millions to billions of data points for an individual game, which will unlock whole new classes of products.”

Second Spectrum, which works with the Premier League and MLS in addition to the NBA, was acquired by Genius Sports for $200 million in 2021. Founded in 2013, the company uses in-arena cameras to generate real-time data feeds used for coaching-related evaluations as well as media-based outputs. More recently, the tool has also been leveraged by officiating experts and betting providers.

Genius’ tech has been used in both Nickelodeon’s and Amazon’s NFL broadcasts to augment the action. This year, the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers teamed with Genius to add data insights such as predictive shot percentages to their presentations.

Hypothetically, more detailed tracking data could one day be used to instantly pass judgment on potential goaltending situations or evaluate the differences in two players’ shooting motions.

NBA League Pass is already home to several broadcasting experiments, such as a Bill Walton-driven Throw it Down AltCast and NBA HooperVision, an alternate feed hosted by former players.

“As one of the most technologically advanced leagues in world sport, NBA teams, fans, broadcasters and media partners demand cutting-edge innovations,” Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke said in a statement. “We are proud that the NBA shares our vision that Dragon can solve the technology challenges of the future.”