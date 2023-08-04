Business Beyond the Game: AC Milan CEO on Pulisic, Yankees and U.S.

Giorgio Furlani grew up a childhood fan of AC Milan, and now he’s in charge of making the team one of the most valuable Italian clubs in the world.

Furlani, a Milan native who took over as CEO last year, recently wrapped up a U.S. tour leading the Serie A club as it competed in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The RedBird Capital Partners-owned club received a sweeter welcome thanks to recently acquired American star Christian Pulisic, who took the pitch for the red-and-black. Pulisic, also known as Captain America, leads the U.S. men’s national team when he’s not busy with his duties for the Serie A club.

Since Pulisic arrived, 90% of AC Milan jerseys bought in the states have been his No. 10. Furlani joined Business Beyond the Game to discuss Pulisic’s other immediate business impacts, synergies with Milan’s business partner, the New York Yankees, and how he rose to the top of club’s leadership tree.

RedBird, which has partnerships with multiple content production companies, including SpringHill Company and Skydance Media, acquired AC Milan for $1.3 billion last year. The investment firm will use to its sports and entertainment expertise to increase the visibility of its new soccer club, according to Furlani.

