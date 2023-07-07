Business Beyond the Game: Carl Banks on Licensing Deals, Style Revolution

Carl Banks gets a kick out of watching today’s NFL players don the latest fashion on gameday. The former star linebacker considers their pregame and postgame struts to be a nod to him, since he was one of the first to use stadium tunnels as a runway to showcase brand partnerships.

Banks, an early Black athlete entrepreneur who helped lead the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles, is considered one of the first former NFLers to find success in the sports apparel licensing business. The former Pro Bowler, who retired following the 1995 season, currently serves as president of the G-III Sports division, a subsidiary of G-III Apparel Group. He oversees production of men’s and women’s licensed apparel from the NFL, NBA, MLB and other major pro sports leagues.

A first-round draft pick out of Michigan State turned fashion executive, Banks was one of the first brand ambassadors for classic athletic brand Starter. He had a full-circle moment when his company first partnered with Starter owner Iconix International in 2012 to secure licensing rights to the now-relaunched brand, which has become trendy again in recent years.

Banks joined Business Beyond the Game to discuss the power of licensing, the evolving landscape for today’s athletes and the best business lessons he’s learned during more than 20 years with G-III Sports.

