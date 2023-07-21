Business Beyond the Game: Derek Fisher on Investment, Content Creation

Derek Fisher has been retired for almost a decade, but he still stays close to the game.

The five-time NBA champion and former coach has recently added a new element to his basketball story, serving as executive producer for Baselines, an original series loosely based on Fisher’s real-life experiences. The project is produced by streaming service Mansa, which aims to highlight Black culture for a global audience. The Little Rock, Ark., native hopes the series, which was released this month, inspires a new generation of ballers to find fortitude in their imperfect journeys.

It’s the latest venture for Fisher, who played 13 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers and coached one-and-a-half seasons for the Knicks and three seasons for the WNBA’s Sparks. While Fisher spends his time focused on outside projects and partnerships, the former NBA players union president still keeps his eye on happenings around the league, including the latest collective bargaining agreement. The NBA recently ratified the new agreement, which includes new abilities for players to invest in related entities.

Fisher joined Business Beyond the Game to speak about NBA player investment opportunities, lessons he learned from his former teammate Kobe Bryant and the best business lessons he’s learned in his career.

