Business Beyond the Game: D-Wade on Taking Risks, Consumer Product Investing

Dwyane Wade no longer makes plays on the court. He’s busy making deals off the court.

The 13-time NBA All-Star and three-time champion—and surefire Hall of Famer—plays to win in business, too, especially when it comes to investing in media and consumer product companies. The former Miami Heat star recently expanded his portfolio when he and his son, Zaire, became partners in Thorne, a supplement and wellness company that he hopes will help illustrate the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Other ventures he’s joined since retiring in 2019 include wine brand Wade Cellars and production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment. He also co-founded Proudly, a baby skincare company, and recently invested in Miami-based startup Kiddie Kredit, which teaches children about credit building, with former NBA star Baron Davis.

He serves as an ambassador for brands such as Budweiser and Hisense and has a lifetime partnership with Chinese apparel company Li-Ning. Within sports, he’s a limited partner in the Utah Jazz and has a stake in the new golf platform TMRW Sports. And earlier this month, the Chicago native joined the ownership group of his hometown WNBA club, the Chicago Sky.

Wade joined Sportico’s Business Beyond the Game to discuss his investment approach, taking risks and the business lessons he’s learned during his transition from athlete to entrepreneur and businessman.

