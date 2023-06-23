Business Beyond the Game: Jarace Walker on NIL, Brand Partnerships

Jarace Walker finally knows his next destination.

The former University of Houston forward was drafted eighth overall by the Indiana Pacers during Thursday night’s NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Walker is the highest NBA draft pick from the Big 12 school since Hall-of-Famer Hakeem Olajuwon was selected at No. 1 in 1984.

A lot has changed for the New Freedom, Penn., native over the last couple of years. Walker, who helped lead the Cougars to the Sweet 16 in March, starred at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., before his one strong freshman season at Houston. Now, the 19-year-old is embarking on his rookie season in the NBA, where he will compete against some of his favorite players, including Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Walker, who has inked partnerships with Philips and Chipotle, says that signing deals through NIL in college prepared him for the potential bevy of sponsorship and endorsement offers that he will receive during his NBA career. The 6-foot-8 forward joined Sportico’s Business Beyond the Game to discuss his upcoming rookie season and what he looks for in brand partnerships.

