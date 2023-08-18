Business Beyond the Game: Jett Lawrence Talks Motocross, Donut Venture

Jett Lawrence can do donuts on his dirt bike, but he prefers to eat them.

The motocross star’s passion for donuts started years ago, and the 20-year-old Australian champ has taken that passion and created Jettson Donuts. The venture, which features donuts with an Aussie twist, has done well, with support from random celebrities including Dennis Rodman. Lawrence is leveraging his vast social media following to drive engagement to his donut business.

On the non-digital front, his team plans to open a brick-and-mortar location in Times Square.

Lawrence won the 450 AMA Pro Motocross Championship last week and has dominated during an impressive rookie season riding for Team Honda, winning nine straight motos. His perfection in the 450 class comes as Honda celebrates the 50th anniversary of its first Elsinore motocross motorcycle.

Lawrence, who turned pro at age 16, has big plans as he looks to transcend the sport, a la Travis Pastrana and Ricky Carmichael. He also wants to see supercross become more popular to non-moto fans, and the young star believes the power of storytelling can drive attention.

He joined Business Beyond the Game to discuss donut fever, the future of motocross, generating mainstream attention and what business lessons he has learned early in his career.

